Without Trump, what would Sun write about?

I'm pretty sure that once President Donald Trump is out of office — in six years — The Baltimore Sun’s editorial section will no longer exist (“Alternative Fact of the Week: Borderline judgment,” Jan. 9)! After all, without the daily Trump bashing they will have no one to lie about or ridicule so unfairly!

Gail Householder, Marriottsville

