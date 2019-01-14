Trump-hating clouds vision of David Zurawik

I’ve often heard a saying that goes that a person can dislike another so much that if he asked him to drop dead and he did, he’d complain that he fell the wrong way. Such is my take from David Zurawik’s column on President Donald Trump’s television address this past week (“Trump takes new approach in Oval Office address. The result is flat, empty, unconvincing,” Jan. 8). Frequent criticism is that President Trump is a loose cannon when he speaks and should act more presidential, but when he speaks from the Oval Office, Mr. Zurawik says he is timid and unsure of himself.

Mr. Trump is so often criticized for ignoring the advice of his counselors but when he agrees to give this Oval Office address against his own instincts, he “looked to be slumping down in his seat” and “the setting diminished him.” Perhaps Mr. Zurawik could assist Mr. Trump in finding his “sweet zone” somewhere between swagger and low energy.

Michael Russo, York, Pa.

