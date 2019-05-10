On the inside, Trump likely has an aching soul

Kudos to The Baltimore Sun for sharing with us that Neil Young saw Richard Nixon's soul and sympathized with his pain (“Even Donald Trump has got a soul,” May 8). The commentary reminded us that we do not really know what lies beneath the bravado of President Donald Trump and all his bluster. The reality is that beneath all the bluster and anger beats a human heart, a mind and, hopefully, a soul.

Aristotle thought that the human soul was located in the heart. Leonardo da Vinci worked with cadavers to create wax casts of the human heart. He did this research to create exactitude in the magnificent paintings he produced. Da Vinci suggested that due to the results of his research, the human soul was located in the brain. Modern science now in its advanced state 500 years after his birth tends to confirm his findings that the brain is the “seat”of the soul. As Aristotle said, “Existence is reality."

Blake Goldsmith, Baltimore

