Mr. Trump, tear down this federal shutdown

If Congress does approve President Donald Trump's request for $5.7 billion for his border wall, what exactly will be built (“Trump rejects short-term fix, declares he’ll ‘never back down’ in shutdown fight,” Jan. 14)? President Trump first says it will be concrete. Then he says it will be steel slats. Then he says it will be a combination of the two. Will this wall cover the border from sea to sea? Or will it cover the areas not already fenced?

No one really knows what President Trump actually wants. Not even members of his administration nor congressional leaders. Vice President Mike Pence went into negotiations with a lower number but was then undermined when Mr. Trump said he wanted the entire amount. Even Sen. Mitch McConnell was undermined after the Senate passed a unanimous continuing resolution to keep the government funded until February only to the have the president refuse to sign it as it did not contain the $5.7 billion for the wall. The Senate majority leader now refuses to bring a bill to the floor unless he knows President Trump will sign it.

Everyone agrees more border security is needed. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in her rebuttal speech even mentioned certain high-tech examples. Rep. Will Heard, a Republican from Texas (he was born in, raised in and represents San Antonio), had the best comment on this. He said the country needs 21st century solutions, not 4th century technology. Walls throughout history have been breached. The Great Wall of China did not keep out the invaders who became the Ming Dynasty. In Medieval times, castle walls were breached through catapults and ladders. Eventually, holes were blown into them by cannon. Even the Vatican walls, which were built in the 9th century to keep out pirates, have become symbolic. In other words, they are not meant to keep people out, instead, they have become an historical artifact.

The proposed border wall will cost much more than $5.7 billion. First, there will be the lawsuits which will cost money. Those people who live on the border and will be affected by the wall by having their property confiscated have vowed to fight. That could take years. So where's the crisis if it will take years to build parts of it?

Will building it mean tearing down the existing fencing? Doesn't demolition cost money? And what about the terrain that is not conducive to construction? And, recently, Arizona has reported in less than a month they have found three tunnels running from Mexico into Nogales, Ariz. How is a wall supposed to stop tunnels? Yes, the wall is supposed to be dug six feet down, but couldn't they dig deeper? Anyway, most of the drugs, according to the Department of Homeland Security, come in through the ports of entry in trucks and cars. After all, more product could be packed into a vehicle than into a backpack.

The one thing President Trump is right about is there is a humanitarian crisis on our borders. However, it is one he made. This administration relied on the old stereotype of the Hispanic male crossing over to support his family. They were not prepared for the families, woman and children from Central America, fleeing the violence and poverty of their countries seeking asylum. Because there are not enough judges and lawyers to represent them or hear their asylum cases, we hear the stories of overcrowded shelters and services. We see the pictures of children tear gassed.

The only way out of this stalemate is for President Trump to reopen the government. But since this is about a campaign promise, I fear we are in this for the long haul. My heart bleeds for those people affected by the shutdown over $5.7 billion.

Michelle Peyton, Havre de Grace

