Six more years of Trump

As expected, your editorial, “The Mueller report is in, but questions about Trump go on and on” (March 25), continues to beat the drum against all things Donald Trump. While The Sun would be most happy to run the headline “Trump in bed with Russians” in six-inch type, it did not turn out that way.

Perhaps 22 months of investigations were not enough, let’s have a 10-year plan to scrutinize every syllable President Trump has ever said to anyone. Surely, something can be found to prove that he is the pure embodiment of evil that all good liberals believe 100 percent. In the meantime, the rest of us can look forward to six more years of President Trump.

Dan Crumpler

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.