Trump should get more credit for supporting sentencing reform

As expected, even when President Donald Trump does something that The Baltimore Sun editors concur with, they still question his motives and take a number of speculative “jabs” at him and the GOP (“Congress should move forward on sentencing reform,” Nov. 20).

But even with the overwhelming bipartisan support in the U.S. House of Representatives, notice the absence of anything about who voted against it, which mostly were Democrats and the Congressional Black Caucus, including Reps. Elijah Cummings, John Sarbanes, Anthony Brown and Jamie Raskin. Typical biased and selective “reporting” by The Baltimore Sun, which is all too familiar to its readership.

Michael V. Ernest, Catonsville