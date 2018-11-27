Why doesn't Trump believe his own scientists?

Thank you for your article: (“Government climate report warns of worsening US disasters,” Nov. 26). It’s the clearest statement to date that human activity is driving 90 percent of the warming, that significant costs have already resulted from inaction and that the problem will get much worse.

Since this report was assembled by 13 U.S. federal agencies, a huge question is left unanswered: why doesn’t President Donald Trump believe his own scientists? Ignoring the report’s call to action and risking a 10 percent decline in the health of the U.S. economy, as well as putting at risk the physical health of U.S. citizens, is reckless and irresponsible behavior.

President Trump, were he responsible, should lead action placing an immediate and annually rising fee on carbon emissions. The fee, placed on energy suppliers, would go right back to households as a dividend to offset fossil fuel price increases. A torrent of investment in non-carbon emitting energy sources would follow once markets knew fossil fuel prices will keep increasing. In about five years, non-emitting alternatives would become cheaper than fossil fuels, causing the market to flip toward green energy.

Studies show this approach also grows jobs and GDP and dramatically reduces greenhouse gas emissions. If the White House continues to spinelessly refuse to act to prevent a hotter future, call your representative and tell them to join the 33 Democrats and 33 Republicans taking leadership in the congressional Climate Solutions Caucus. Demand action now.

Andrew Panelli, Homer Glen, Ill.