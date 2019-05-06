Trump presidential win was aided by Russia

One conclusion of the Mueller Report (“Maryland Democrats say Mueller report tells 'only part of the story' of Russia's role in Trump's 2016 election,” Apr. 18) that both Democrats and Republicans agree with is that the Russians interfered in the 2016 election “in sweeping and systematic fashion.”

Considering how close the election was, where small margins in a few key states gave Trump the Electoral College victory, it seems clear that Russian interference through ads and content generation of the equivalent of millions of dollars could have made the difference. I propose, just as when a track record is set they sometimes note with an asterisk: “wind-aided,” that our history books note the 2016 Trump victory also with an asterisk: “Russia-aided.”

Wes Michael, Towson