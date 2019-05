There have been several letters to the editor recently claiming that calling President Donald Trump a racist is wrong (“Trump is not a racist,” May 9).

Well, I for one do not call him a racist. What I do know is that other self admitted racists, like David Duke, the Aryan Nation and Richard Spencer, must think he is a racist. They all endorsed him.

So, either they have been conned, like many others, or they believe what they see and hear from Mr. Trump.

It is pretty simple.

Mel Mintz, Pikesville