Donald Trump's racism is far from hidden

I strongly disagree with the letter writers who wish to play fast and loose with the truth by denying the racism of Donald Trump (“Trump is not a racist,” May 7). President Trump was a racist prior to losing the popular vote but winning the Electoral College. His racism was part of his appeal for his supporters. Mr. Trump practiced racism in his company and in his personal life. I hope that in the future voters will make a better effort to research the backgrounds of the political candidates.

Ask most African American citizens if they think that President Trump is a racist. Check the lack of diversity in the Trump administration. Check the extreme lack of diversity at the Trump rallies. Try to recall the racist response of Donald Trump to the disgusting display of anti-Semitism and racism in Charlottesville, Va. Research the racism practiced by the Trump organization with their rental properties.

I worry about the impact of Trump supporters and the damage they are doing to our country. Mr. Trump is not welcome at any of the major universities in our country. His forays into academia are limited to Liberty University and the service academies. He will not be seen at an NAACP convention, the White House Correspondents’ dinner or the Kennedy Center Honors. His racist and anti-immigrant statements will not be tolerated by decent people.

President Trump has been very successful in dividing the country and the damage will last long after this circus is over. The emperor wears no clothes. Mr. Trump's indecency is on full display for those with open eyes.

Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore

