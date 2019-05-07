Attacking Trump is costing The Sun readers

This newspaper should close its doors and turn into a cow farm. I will never buy another copy of The Baltimore Sun as long as I live. I'm getting all my friends to stop this paper. All you newspapers and news people can’t get to the man who has no time for crying liberals and sorry Democrats like yourselves (“Plenty of athletes are refusing to stand with Trump — not Tiger Woods,” May 6).

It's been three years and this president has done more for this country then the last three presidents. Do your research and don't hate the man because he doesn’t put up with your crybaby antics. I'm glad there are men like Tiger Woods who have the guts not to play the racist game ya'll are trying to push .

John Karis, Indian Head

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.