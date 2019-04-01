Trump is a deal maker, not a criminal

The commentary "No Trump fingerprints doesn't mean no crime,” (Mar. 28) by Stevenson University Professor Alexander O. Boulton adds to the growing shouts that the president is a criminal. The fact that after paralyzing the country for some two years with his preposterous investigation Robert Mueller clearly exonerates President Donald Trump of multiple charges, insinuations and accusations the alleged "Trump haters" take this as “proof” that the president is guilty.

Professor Boulton, who ought to know better, proclaims in his first sentence: "....absence of evidence is proof that the conspiracy is working..." He builds his attack on Trump painfully oblivious of basic cornerstones of American law and democracy, such as innocent until proven guilty. The Stevenson University teacher trots out multiple “could have happened” phrases to befuddle dialogue and reason such as "The investigation … was impeded … by the president's public actions, which may have prevented relevant facts from emerging."

Former presidential adviser Paul Manafort was "charged with giving Republican polling data to a Russian operative. This data could have been used by the Russians … to influence the 2016 election."

None of this is even to mention Mr. Boulton's outrages at Mr. Trump's private meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr. Boulton's tower of babel is painfully and even dangerously reminiscent of a symbolic confinement of Mr. Trump to the Tower of London. While the U. S. founding fathers such as Jefferson, Madison, and Hamilton had profound philosophical differences, they would all be turning in their graves at anti-Constitutional and anti-due process and burden of proof slurs spewed throughout Mr. Boulton's anti-Trump screed.

Does Stevenson University not have a philosophy department and/or a criminal justice program that could inform the professor of the history of basic logical and legal constructs?

As the painful divisiveness shrouds dialogue between women and men of reason and good will, students do not need yet another ideologue adding to the hate at all costs and consequences Donald Trump (as reprehensible as he can be). It is as if the growing cacophony with people such as Professor Boulton who ought to know better is humorously imitating hippos who rapidly whirl their tails to spread their defecation.

An alternative scenario partially accounting for the Russian “collusions” apparently not considered by Mr. Mueller nor others is this: Mr. Trump's generation grew up with constant school drills in the 1950s when kids were expected to dive under a desk in case of a Russian bombing. For over 50 years our Cold War with the Soviets framed much of American life and foreign policy.

In the past several years a significant number of our foreign entanglements were directly controlled and/or greatly influenced by Mr. Putin e.g., the fighting in Syria and our confrontations with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

For good or bad, Mr. Trump is a professional “deal maker.” From the get go, he was clearly wedded to creating an alliance with Mr. Putin to reduce world conflicts as well as increase trade and prosperity. (He also reached out to China, North Korea and others, but Mr. Putin and Russia were the prize).

Unfortunately, Mr. Trump and most of his family, friends and inner core were business people: they were not politicians, lawyers, or even college professors.Their hard work to interact with others, including Russians, had little to do with personal aggrandizement. It reflected efforts to achieve very, very noble goals not the least of which was to end the vestiges of the Cold War.

Due, perhaps, to their own ignorance, the better preparations of foreign counterparts, and the relentless often completely unfair glare of the media and political opponents, Mr. Trump's efforts to achieve vital relations with Russia were thwarted. The Mueller investigation destroyed any remaining sliver. Perhaps with the recent "no fingerprints" Mueller report, efforts can be made to restore Mr. Trump's talks with Mr. Putin though perhaps on a more level playing field.

Mr. Bouton and others as erstwhile scholars and teachers might serve the world of ideas and integrity far better addressing such matters instead of doing their hippo thing and spreading yet more anti-Trump manure.

R. C. Monk