President Trump has achieved peak pettiness

According to The New York Times (“White House Asked Navy to Hide John McCain Warship During Trump’s Visit,” May 30), the White House requested the USS John McCain be hidden so that it would not appear in any pictures with President Donald Trump. It was further reported that sailors from the ship were denied attendance at President Trump’s speech on the USS Wasp due to their shoulder patches. A Navy service member stated that “all of the American warships in the harbor were invited to send 60 to 70 sailors to hear Mr. Trump’s address, with the exception of the McCain and when several sailors from the McCain showed up anyway, wearing their uniforms with the ship’s insignia, they were turned away.”

According to the article, “White House aides, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to speak publicly, confirmed the request was made but said that Mr. Trump did not know about it. A United States official said on Wednesday that the White House sent an email to the Navy with the request on May 15.”

Mr. Trump denied all knowledge of the request, as he normally does, but has derided the late Sen. John McCain repeatedly during his life and once disparaged Mr. McCain’s service because he had been held as a war prisoner in Vietnam, saying, “I like people who weren’t captured.”

So the question is how petty is petty? This tops the list and shows the president’s lack of confidence in himself because Mr. McCain was a war hero while he got out of the draft.

Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

