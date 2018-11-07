Why weren't voters more horrified by Trump?

So the country has restored a bit of balance with this midterm election between the Democratic Party and the Trump Party (“President Trump celebrates GOP gains, threatens House Democrats following midterms,” Nov. 7). I would feel much better if I wasn't so horrified at the number of people who remain Trumpers.

It used to be that, when our politicians did something truly awful, the rest of the world would say "yes, he is horrible, but Americans are still sane and sensible, moral and ethical, caring and compassionate.” Now they have discovered, and continue to sadly realize, that no, Americans are not at all like they thought we were.

How did Americans fall so low? Why isn't everyone horrified at what's happened to our country? We can only hope that the results of this recent election may, possibly, hopefully, indicate a turn back up again.

N. L. Bruggman

