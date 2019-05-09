Why does Trump have so much to hide?

Why would Donald Trump oppose the release of the full report from special counsel Robert S. Mueller III if, as he says, it “totally exonerates” him (“Trump now says Mueller should not testify before Congress,” May 9)?

If his tax returns would show no extraordinary relationship with Russia and Saudi Arabia, for example, why not release them to show that at least in these circumstances, he has been telling the truth?

If his academic record has been as strong as he says, why would Michael Cohen have to threaten all stops on the schools he attended not to release his transcripts? Who doesn’t believe that a narcissist like President Trump, if he had the academic record that he claims, wouldn’t want those grades highlighted on the front page of the “failing” New York Times?

Jon Jacobson, Ruxton

