Impasse over border wall is Trump's doing

President Donald Trump has drawn his line in the sand with his promise to "never ever back down” on his dream to build his wall (“‘We’ll be out for a long time,’ Trump says of shutdown as bid to bypass Pelosi fails,” Jan. 15). The justification for "The Wall" is to fulfill a Trump campaign pledge. In a move out of left field, Mr. Trump blames the Democrats for not funding his pipe dream.

President Trump has squandered his political capital from the past two years. Suddenly, it is the Democrats who are standing in the way of his wall. Mr. Trump sees himself as a majority of one in favor of "The Wall." The American people are not buying it at all. It is a monument to government waste. The real joke in this tragic display of incompetent leadership is that Republicans still fall all over themselves in order to hopefully ride President Trump into a second term.

This latest stunt by President Trump may poison the political waters. Americans have grown very tired of a president who has made more blunders and mistakes in two years than a normal person makes in a lifetime. Perhaps it is time for every American to tweet President Trump and tell him to go back to being a private citizen.

William L. Reider, Elllicott City

