Trump's actions should be constitutionally challenged

The current state of the union isn’t good. Government and citizens are divided and exhausted — many in disbelief over the loss of guard rails, like civil traditions, and the sense of security that came with a rule of law untainted by politics and despotic personalities.

There is fear that our democracy is no longer self-correcting (“Democrats shouldn't impeach Trump because of politics — but they shouldn't let politics stop them either,” Apr. 24). President Lincoln’s Republican Party and those values of patriotism, freedom, honesty and government of the people have been replaced by a Trump party that is the exact opposite.

The solution is a bold, but smart, commitment to our U.S. Constitution. Congress can do three things at about the same time: pass bipartisan legislation, protect Congress’ Constitutional rights as an equal branch of government with the duty to oversee the executive branch and then carry out its responsibility to initiate impeachment proceedings as the Constitution requires.

Remember two precedents. Republicans brought impeachment proceedings against Democratic President Bill Clinton for having consensual sex with an adult. All Republicans (but one) were behind Republican President Nixon until public hearings showed evidence he was lying and obstructing justice — at which point all Republicans changed their position and forced Nixon to resign to avoid impeachment.

Ultimately, even partisan politicians listen to the people and the evidence when they have to. In contrast to the Nixon example, can you imagine what harm the current president is capable of doing if his crimes and actions aren’t constitutionally challenged?

Roger C. Kostmayer, Baltimore