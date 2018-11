The chance of President Trump working together with Democrats in a bipartisan manner is non-existent (“Alternative Fact of the Week: Video replay,” Nov. 8).

“Fake News” is any reporting that criticizes the president and “working together” means doing what the president wants done; and not agreeing with him will have him declare the Democrats as obstructionists (“Why weren't voters more horrified by Trump?” Nov. 7).

Anyone who believes otherwise is kidding themselves.

Jon Jacobson, Ruxton