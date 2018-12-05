Sun can't help but complain about Trump

Reading your editorial, “Bush and the benefits of civility” (Dec. 5), it is remarkable that in the fourth paragraph you begin by suggesting at this moment we avoid excoriating President Donald Trump and in the very next sentence do just that.

I guess The Sun simply cannot pass up any opportunity to fulfill its charge of stating its distaste for a certain individual no matter what the situation. I wonder why your editor does not catch such things before you publish.

Michael Russo, York, Pa.

