Trump Administration agenda not good for the country

The letters The Sun printed from Trump supporters were interesting (“Now, let's investigate the real collusion of 2016,” Mar. 26). However, I think that they ignored the deep-seated (and covert) agenda of this administration.

First of all, while Steve Brannon was involved with the Trump campaign, his stated objective was to destroy our government. To this end, his success is unquestionable. Secondly, the agenda of this president, although not stated aloud, is to destroy everything that President Barack Obama put in place, and he, too, has achieved a large measure of success.

Certainly, Mr. Trump’s motivation for his agenda stems from the 2012 White House Correspondents Dinner at which Mr. Obama roasted Mr. Trump. Anyone who knows our current president knows that he does not take negative comments (even in the context of a roast) well, nor does he ever forget, let alone forgive them.

History tells us that many societies last in their same form about two or two and a half centuries. We are there, and have a president who is advancing this theory in classic form.

Americans, be careful what you wish for.

Arlene Gordon, Baltimore