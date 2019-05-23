All hail our nation's abuser-in-chief

I cannot watch another news program with anchors trying desperately to ascribe rational motives to an irrational man (“Trump abruptly stalks out of meeting, says he won’t work with Democrats until they drop all investigations,” May 22). There is no political “playbook” by which the current occupant of the White House is operating. Pundits are struggling to analyze the situation in which the country finds itself through a political prism when in fact there is none. Once we realize that we are in a mentally abusive marriage — and have been since November 9, 2016 — and start the process of quietly slipping out of the legal bind we are in, we can create a strategy to logically move forward.

The first thing an abusive partner does is to separate the object of his control from her family. For us, that started the day the candidate came down the escalator to announce his intention to seek the office of the presidency. He has to make his partner think that she is the problem, and he is the sole person in the partner’s life whom she can rely on. He lies to his partner daily to condition her to accept his reality. Once the abuser has his object under his control, he doesn’t have to worry about his partner doubting him. He might say, “I can stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and have sex with another woman and get away with it.” In fact, if the partner sees him with another woman and tells him later what she saw, he will swear it wasn’t him and that she can only say that if she confronts him in the moment and puts her hands on him — the beginning of the gaslighting. When the abuser senses that the partner might be starting to see him for what he is, he starts to articulate superlatives. “I’m the best man you will ever know.” “I’m the best provider you will ever have.” “You should thank your lucky stars that someone like you could get a man like me.”

President Donald Trump is a man who is used to having his way, particularly with women. Oh, he was having his way with us for two years while the Republican House and Senate looked on. Every time we thought that his behavior was egregious and he embarrassed us in public, we thought that surely they would come to our defense. Instead, time after time, they looked the other way — making it clear that he could do anything to us with impunity. The day after the November 2018 election, the abuser knew that his life was going to change because his partner found a defender — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Speaker Pelosi re

presents the worst conundrum for our abuser: Why does this woman not fall under his spell? How do you handle a beautiful woman with a brain who has equal power and knows how to use it better than you? Might that be the reason the abuser has not bestowed a nickname upon her? The abuser seems to become discombobulated when in her presence. Remember the very patronizing, over-exaggerated round of applause Speaker Pelosi gave him at the State of the Union? Who can forget the “speak to the hand” admonishment that she would not give him $1 for his wall and the government shutdown that ensued? And today, we see the most powerful man in the free world walk out of a meeting having a temper tantrum because of something Speaker Pelosi said about him. The abuser does not have a clue as to what to do with this woman.

Spoiler alert! We are witnessing payback — a very public emasculation of this alpha male reality TV star. If you have a sensitive stomach, you might not want to watch. Please pass the popcorn!

Linda G. Morris

