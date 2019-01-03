Raising age to buy tobacco would be costly — to individual liberty

Your recent editorial, “Kids and tobacco” (Jan. 2), might have set a new record for ridiculousness in its opinion concerning the raising of the minimum age to buy tobacco. Just because the citizens of Maryland allowed the legislature and governor to raise the age for alcohol consumption in 1982 does not mean it was a reasonable decision, just as raising the age for tobacco consumption now is unreasonable.

I look forward to your response to this very convincing counter argument: If citizens are considered mature enough at 18 to make the most important decision we have in our country — the casting of the vote — then why do you think they are not mature enough to buy (or not buy) alcohol? I would suggest that all 18-, 19- and 20-year-old voters band together and vote out of office all those politicians who support this change in the minimum age to buy tobacco and vote into office people who would lower the minimum age to buy anything to the minimum voting age.

When will the legislators understand that they are not better at running other peoples' lives than the individuals are? Individual liberty is the foundation of the United States even if neither Maryland legislature nor The Baltimore Sun recognizes this fact.

David Griggs, Columbia

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.