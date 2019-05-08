Attack on Tiger Woods is unfair

Well, The Baltimore Sun has now reached a new low.

The savage hit piece on Tiger Woods for having the audacity to accept the Medal of Freedom from our president has set the liberal editorial board of this paper off the edge (“Plenty of athletes are refusing to stand with Trump - not Tiger Woods,” May 6). How dare he think for himself and accept this medal from such an evil divisive man, they cry. Doesn’t he know that he’s supposed to follow along with the rest of the lemmings and hate on the president like the Democrats say?

You would think it’s embarrassing enough that our city is the laughing stock of the nation because of the rampant corruption at City Hall. But no, we have to go after Tiger Woods while our city crumbles in front of our very eyes. Pathetic.

Mark Wilson, Fallston