Sun coverage fails to include third party candidates

I know that Democrats basically run the state politically with rare exceptions such as Gov. Hogan. You do know that there are four official gubernatorial candidates on the ballot but you saw fit to not even mention half of them in your extensive article (“Hogan, Jealous make push for votes during Maryland gubernatorial campaign's final weekend,” Nov. 4).

Why is that? Do you think the voters of the state should not be informed of all their options? Were you told by your editors that writing anything about minor-party candidates was not the policy of The Sun?

This omission is obviously a conscious decision on The Sun's part and represents an unprofessional journalistic action. Very disappointing to those who think seriously about elections.

David Griggs

The writer is the Libertarian candidate for the Maryland 7th Congressional District.