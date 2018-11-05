Coastal Carolina coach could be good replacement for top Terps football job

After following the horrors that have surround the University of Maryland and its football program, and after watching on TV the interview of Coastal Carolin's coach Joe Moglia, I feel that the opportunity seems just too incredible to pass up. (“The University of Maryland can — and must — recover from this week's debacle. Here's how,” Nov. 2). Call Coach Moglia and beg him to take over football operations at Maryland.

He has been a winner in every facet of life. He is respected by both the football and the business world. And most importantly his commitment to his players as athletes and most importantly as men is overwhelming.

Three years and the University of Maryland football program would be the envy of the nation.

Paul Pomeroy, Wilmington, Del.