Keep up coverage of UM women's basketball

As a graduate of the University of Maryland and a season ticket holder for their women’s basketball, I am delighted to see front page sports coverage of these excellent female athletes (“Kaila Charles leads No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball past Dayton, 82-71,” Nov. 11). Please keep informing your readers about the outstanding basketball being played at the Xfinity Center.

The men’s program is not yet in the Top 25, but the women are in the Top 10 in the country. I would love to see the AP Top 25 for women adjacent to the one for men to follow their progress this season.

Carol P. Saucier, Cockeysville

