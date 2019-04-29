Baltimore County needs additional resources

I have been a resident of Baltimore County for more than 40 years. It has become evident that for many of those years, county executives have starved the citizenry of needed investments for fear of raising taxes (“There is no courage in Baltimore County raising taxes,” April 25). Now, the cupboard is bare and it is time to raise taxes to keep our county moving forward.

From education to economic development and infrastructure, we need an infusion of financial resources. I want a county that provides necessary services for constituents, and I am willing to pay more in taxes to achieve that goal. County Executive John Olszewski Jr. has proposed a fair increase, and I support his recommendations.

Sheldon Caplis, Pikesville

