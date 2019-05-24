Council was wise to raise taxes in Baltimore Co.

The taxes we pay are the price of living in a civilized society. Congratulations to the Baltimore County Council for showing courage and foresight in raising taxes (“Divided Baltimore County Council approves county’s first income tax increase in decades but cuts proposed phone tax,” May 23).

Our taxes pay for safe streets, good roads, effective schools, clean water, senior centers, parks and playgrounds and all the other things that makes living in the county a bountiful experience.

Jack Kinstlinger, Towson

