Look to Taiwan on how to address climate change

In the rapid-changing international landscape where countries are striving to deal with unprecedented challenges, the need for collaboration has never been greater. When faced with combating epidemics, cross-border crimes, terrorism, as well as environmental issues, each and every nation counts. As a vibrant democracy and responsible stakeholder on the global stage, Taiwan is committed to being part of the solution.

Despite being unfairly excluded from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Taiwan is doing its share to mitigate the impact of extreme weather.

For instance, the International Environmental Partnership, initiated by the Environment Protection Administration of Taiwan and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2014, is a network of experts from around the world working to strengthen capacity in tackling environmental challenges. Since its inception, the partnership has held more than 100 meetings and workshops with the participation of over 40 countries. Major achievements include the creations of the Asia-Pacific Mercury Monitoring Network, Global Environmental Education Partnership, International E-Waste Management Network, Asian Environmental Compliance & Enforcement Network, Children’s Health Initiative, and Air Quality Management Project.

Taiwan also launched a U.N. Sustainable Development Goals campaign this September on the sidelines of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York. In addition, Taiwan has taken concrete actions on the domestic front to meet environmental challenges. Taiwan’s parliament has passed the Greenhouse Gas Reduction and Management Act. Taiwan has also created the National Climate Change Action Guidelines, which set emission caps and promote green finance initiatives. Earlier this year, Taiwan’s Air Pollution Control Act was amended, with stronger measures to curtail air pollution and accelerate Taiwan’s energy transition.

Whether from a global or regional perspective, Taiwan is a committed and responsible partner actively engaging with like-minded countries to solve the most pressing issues of our time. Determined in this endeavor, we will continue to pursue greater international participation simply because we want to help make the world a better place for future generations.

Ta-Kuay Lee, Washington

The writer is director of the press division of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States.