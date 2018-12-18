Thank you to Howard County for providing lunch to students over the holiday break

I want to acknowledge the commitment of the Howard County schools nutrition staff, school administrators, the county’s Department of Community Resources and Services, the Howard County Library System and the Community Action Council of Howard County to ensure that children can get a nutritious school meal even on school vacation days. Children will be able go to either the Florence Bain Senior Center and the East Columbia Library Branch in Columbia, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 27 and 28 to receive a free lunch.

More than 200,000 children live in households that struggle with getting enough to eat across Maryland. On vacation days and snow days, these students aren’t just missing school — some are missing meals. For these kids, school is a community they count on to nourish their minds and their bodies.

Thank you to the Howard County Public School System and county administrators for opening doors to connect Maryland children to important meals.

Kevin Large

The writer is director of No Kid Hungry Maryland