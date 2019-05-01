I had heard my local pharmacy was closing, so after grabbing my morning caffeine at the Arbutus 7-11, I walked the three doors down to see if it was true. It was. The store was dark with no activity inside and you could still see that all of the shelves were completely empty.

On the front door were two letters from the owner, George Garmer. As I began reading the letters, two elderly women stood nearby talking about the closing. In one letter, the owner thanked the community for their support for the past 20 years and in the other began with the ruling in Standard Oil v. U.S.

As I read those letters, the women began talking about all of the qualities of this local pharmacy, how they knew your name, treated you like family, were always ready to help and the fact that you could call if there was ever a problem which they would correct immediately. They lamented the fact that they would now have to deal with one of the chain pharmacies where none of the positive factors would be present.

The second letter states that the large corporations in the healthcare field with their lobbying dollars have been allowed to use the same practices that Standard Oil used to create that monopoly. Standard Oil was eventually broken up after the “Trial of the Century” because of its practices of kickbacks, predatory practices, intimidation and exclusive territories to put the competition our of business.

Mr. Garmer goes into great detail about how the large corporations in the health care field use these practices to run the small independent pharmacies out of business. I have no idea as to the truth of his statements, but after dealing with someone for almost 20 years, I have no reason to doubt what he says. Whatever the case, the fact is that the Halethorpe-Arbutus community has lost a valuable asset. Another small independent business is gone. In a world increasingly run by the Amazons and Apples of the world, I don't like it. Halethorpe Pharmacy will be missed.

Jim Frank, Halethorpe

