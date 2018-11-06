Steelers fan to Ravens: You are a 'class act'

Even though I'm a Steelers fan in Pittsburgh, I wanted to write about what a class act the Baltimore Ravens organization is in responding to Pittsburgh's recent tragedy (“Ravens center Matt Skura shaken by a pair of tragedies,” Nov. 1). To see the kindness and caring at the beginning of the game was comforting.

Although I'm supposed to hate the Ravens, I never have because of the great respect I have for your team and organization as a whole. Win, lose or draw, Ravens football has always made it exciting and something I look forward to. The recent tragedy in our town has left everyone numb and some of us needed something to entertain us if for only a brief moment to help ease our grief and the Ravens delivered in making it exciting.

Dan Gimigliano, Allison Park, Pa.

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.