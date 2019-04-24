The logical fix for Social Security - raise the ceiling

High earners stop paying Social Security tax and make a game of counting how many weeks it takes each year to stop paying. Raise the ceiling or better yet eliminate the ceiling. In the real world, this is considered a “no brainer” (“Key facts to know about Social Security, Medicare,” April 24). The Democrats always want to tax the wealthy yet they put a ceiling on this tax.

The boys and girls of Annapolis, the majority of whom are Democrats, always find ways to increase taxes and fees and now our new Baltimore County Executive John “Johnny O” Olszewski who took office only five months ago has already proposed six taxes and fees to impose or increase. None of the new taxes or fees has a ceiling. Even Ocean City has effectively increased property taxes by eliminating the constant yield philosophy. Why should the Social Security tax have a ceiling? Only the wealthy benefit.

This should be an easy bipartisan issue. Not that it will be.

R. Buterbaugh, Kingsville

