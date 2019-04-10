Hogan should sign bill raising smoking age to 21

The news of seizures linked with the use of e-cigarettes, including vaping devices, comes at a time when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has increased its efforts to diminish their use (“Vaping and seizures: FDA investigating whether there’s a link,” April 4). Likewise, this week the Maryland legislature has voted to raise the minimum legal age to buy tobacco and nicotine delivery systems, such as e-cigarettes, to age 21. Both events are related to each other.

Ninety-five percent of adult smokers initiate smoking before age 21. In Maryland, 24 percent of high schoolers currently use e-cigarettes , a practice linked to use of regular tobacco cigarettes. Approving the bill would likely decrease adolescent smoking by a quarter. We must be relentless in our fight against tobacco use in all its forms, including e-cigarettes.

I urge Gov. Larry Hogan to sign the bill and protect the public’s health.

Francisco Rodriguez Garza, Baltimore

The writer is a candidate for a master’s in public health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.