Area's colleges of all sizes must band together

Small private colleges must cooperate with other nearby colleges in order to reduce expenses and survive in this era of expanding college programs (“Maryland's small colleges saw the future, and it was bleak,” May 12). One college can operate an academic program funded by all of the colleges. Students can be bused to the locations where the courses are taught.

Even more cost effective is for small private colleges to cooperate with nearby large public universities. Students can take many types of courses at the university, yet still experience life at a small college.

Cooperation has a long history in higher education, such as between Notre Dame and Loyola universities in Baltimore. The governing boards and alumni groups of the small private colleges in Maryland must exert leadership in this area.

William G. Rothstein, Pikesville

The writer is a professor emeritus at the University of Maryland Baltimore County.

