Sun is a left-wing tool

I had to laugh out loud at David Zurawik's description of Sinclair as a "right-wing messaging machine" (“Inside the firestorm of reaction to WJZ firing Mary Bubala. Did the punishment fit crime?” May 9) which, admittedly, was as far as I got in the article before I stopped reading.

What is The Baltimore Sun but a left-wing messaging machine?

Rhonda Jackson, Cockeysville

