News Opinion Readers Respond

Washington clown car should give free rides

It’s difficult to imagine that President Donald Trump and leaders of the U.S. Congress have shut down the federal government purely for political purposes over a fence. A fence! But in their haste to close federal agencies, they forgot one program — the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System which collects and remits employee tax withholdings from paychecks and quarterly tax remittances from individuals and businesses.

EFTPS should be shut down and re-opened along with the other selected federal agencies. The American taxpayer should not be compelled to fund yet another Washington clown-car routine.

Mike Kohler, Joppa

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
37°