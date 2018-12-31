Don't pay U.S. Congress when government closed

Although I don't agree with her on anything else, Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (“‘Green New Deal’ divides Democrats intent on addressing climate change,” Dec. 27) is correct in stating that the Congress should not be paid during a government closure. Not only the Congress, but the White House staff as well should not be paid during a "shutdown.”

If the 35 U.S. Senators and members of the U.S. House of Representatives worked for a successful company, the board would have fired all of them and the White House staff for incompetency and dereliction of duties for not dealing with the national debt, immigration and the continuing degradation of the education system. The lack of integrity and responsiveness to real issues is astounding,

Lyle Rescott, Marriottsville

