How PC must warnings about unruly kids be?

Let me get this straight: Before forwarding an email, one should censor it of any language that might be offensive to the extremely politically correct such as editors of The Sun, right (“Black kids as scavengers and predators,” April 19)?

Downtown hoodlums just happen to be black, so there is no need to identify their race, right? These thugs have nothing whatsoever to do with the continuing decline of Baltimore's population, right?

From now on, I will consult your editorial board to make sure I am not thinking, saying or writing anything that might offend the sensitivity of knee-jerk liberals.

Dave Hurst, Baltimore

