The Sun on right track for education's future

Your recent editorial on improving school facilities (“Hogan sets up a schools showdown,” Dec. 12) and instruction and the commentary about "empowering” girls (“Empowering girls makes them safer,” Dec. 12) were both spot on. The challenge of balancing spending on facilities versus instruction can be addressed by making dramatic changes in the way that we deliver instruction.

Without dramatic change, Baltimore will continue to face critical shortages of teachers (especially in STEM), and have children who live in neighborhoods that do not connect them with the abundance of life's work options that exist in our phenomenal state.

Michael Cheatham

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.