Citations make school buses safer? Not really

Your editorial, "Md. fails on school bus safety" (Nov. 26), should give all Maryland citizens pause concerning the numbers of drivers who illegally pass school buses stopped to pick up or let off students. Unfortunately, you provided no real information to show that the number of these violations has either decreased by the employment of cameras on school buses or increased the danger to the student passengers.

You did prove that Montgomery County generated between $7 million and $14 million of income (minus the expenses of the contractor that processes the video and the fines) but did not show that this process actually affected the safety of the children. Your conclusions may be worthwhile, but you did not successfully prove your case that Maryland has failed in addressing student safety; you did prove that some localities in Maryland are very successful in generating income to the government.

David Griggs, Columbia

