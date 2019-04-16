If there is no crisis, why not send immigrants to sanctuary cities?

Many representatives in Washington tell us there is no crisis at our southern border. Then President Donald Trump suggests sending the illegals that do arrive to “sanctuary” cities (“If undocumented can be bused to S.F., what might be shipped to red states?” April 15). Now these same representatives holler not to send them to their cities.

Question: If there is no crisis on the border, then there wouldn’t be any illegal immigrants headed for their cities. So which is it? Crisis or not? And they are not undocumented, they have illegally entered this country. Everyone in favor of open borders needs to step up and take three, four, five or six or more illegals into their homes and give them all the free stuff my taxes are currently subsidizing.

Patricia Auhl Leepa, Ellicott City

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.