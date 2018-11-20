Support Ruppersberger's bill to expand violence prevention program at Shock Trauma

Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger’s commentary describing the new Maryland Shock Trauma program of violence intervention, along with his bill to widen the program, offer hope and deserve our support.(“Md. congressman drafts violence prevention program bill because 'even small actions are better than thoughts and prayers,'” Nov. 15.) Rep. Ruppersberger terms this step a “small action” and suggests “small actions are better than thoughts and prayers.” Might I suggest that actions, both large and small, are often the result of thoughts and heartfelt prayers.

Frances C. Holman, Towson