We don't know that Russia's efforts to undermine the election failed

In his letter, Robert C. Erlandson (“Media is not happy even after Mueller report found no collusion,” Apr. 22) claims that "we should all be happy that Russia's attempts to undermine the election failed.”

We don't know that. There is strong evidence that Russia made every effort to undermine the election and they got the desired result. The Mueller report concludes that there is no proof that President Donald Trump conspired with the Russians. The claim that the investigation amounted to an" unwarranted probe" cannot be supported as there is great evidence that there was significant and very unusual contact between Russian entities and people in the Trump orbit.

We must also remember that Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russian individuals and three Russian companies for their work in interfering with our election. A number of people are going to prison who were involved with Mr. Trump's campaign. The investigation was necessary. We now have evidence that a hostile foreign power meddled in the 2016 presidential election, and there is no reason to believe that it will not happen again.

President Donald Trump attempted to undermine this very important investigation as is clearly stated in the Mueller report. The Russians got what they wanted and will continue their efforts to gain a foothold in the electoral process. Americans need to be vigilant so that the integrity of our electoral system is not breached again.

Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore