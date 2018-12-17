Ruppersberger has ties to Yemen war profiteers

In a recent commentary, Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger outlined his reasons for voting with Repubican majority for a farm bill that would also kill a resolution to stop U.S. support for the Saudi war against Yemen (“Ruppersberger: Farm Bill vote broke my heart,” Dec. 14). Readers should know that Congressman Ruppersberger received $167,000 this past election cycle from the aerospace and defense industry, making him one of the top 20 House recipients, more than any other Maryland member of the House.

These companies include General Dynamics, Raytheon and Lockheed, which are making the bombs and electronics that are killing so many civilians. Fourteen million men, women and children are on the brink of starvation, made worse by epidemics of cholera and diphtheria brought on by loss of access to clean water, all consequences of the war. We Americans have blood on our hands as our tax dollars and labor create the bombs that kill other people’s children every day.

Mr. Ruppersberger is receiving money from the industries that are profiting from this war and lobby Congress for their big budgets. He should have mentioned the money he received in his oped.

Gwen DuBois, Baltimore

