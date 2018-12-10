Rosalynn Carter is right about too much trash

Thank you to former First Lady Rosalynn Carter for writing about the trash on our Maryland highways, (“Rosalynn Carter: Md. roads marred by trash,” Dec. 7). I have been complaining for years about this. It is a disgrace.

It is about time our governor, county executives and all of the other lawmakers who decide how to spend our money did something about this. We need to punish the people responsible (when we see them do it) and put the less dangerous prisoners out every day to work for their room and board. The responsible taxpayers shouldn't have to see this every time we drive down the road.

Also it is an environmental problem.

Lois Guyton