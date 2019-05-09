Too many resources spent on Roland Park bike lane

It is astounding to see the resources that are being allocated toward the Roland Park bike lane debacle (“Baltimore bicyclists rally to keep Roland Avenue protected bike lane,” Apr. 29).

Whether you agree or disagree with the protected bike lane, I think we can all agree that the money that is being spent in Roland Park to adjust and readjust the lanes is a prime example of misplaced priorities. As I bike up and down Roland Avenue and watch all the changes, I can't help but wonder: in what other neighborhood do residents get any "buffer" between travel lanes and their personal vehicles? None that I can think of.

Betty Clark, Baltimore