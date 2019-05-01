Roland bike lanes: a catastrophe awaits

I read today about the protest about the change to the Roland Park bike lanes (“Baltimore bicyclists rally to keep Roland Avenue protected bike lane,” April 29). Frankly, it hard to understand the blind commitment to bikers that animates such a protest and puts children at risk.

The bike lanes on Roland Avenue are a catastrophe waiting to happen. The protected bike is against the curb while the parking lane is between the bike lane and the traffic lane. Witness the problems when parents and grandparents are dropping off or picking up their children from the schools on Roland Avenue. The driver of the car must open a door into the traffic and and then ferry children back and forth across the bike lane to the car. A sensible solution would be to allow the cars at the curb so the children, parents and grandparents would be protected. And the bikers would still have a designated lane.

Suffice it to say that there are hundreds more children, parents and grandparents than there are bikers.

Joseph A. Schwartz III, Towson

