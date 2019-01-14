A robber isn't a 'victim'

The Baltimore Sun does it again. Only in the world of this newspaper could an armed robber of a liquor store in Canton be referred to as a “victim” (“Man shot after trying to rob Canton liquor store, police say,” Jan. 12). In the police world, or real world for that matter, someone committing a felony crime against others is a “suspect.”

Because the real victim of the crime, the store employee, decided not to wait and see if his or her life would be spared during the crime and fought back, our shot felon is now a victim. In every crime there is a victim and a suspect. If your reporter, Justin Fenton, can’t divine the difference, maybe you should put him on the sports page.

Len Brewer, Severn

