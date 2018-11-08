Civilian review board should have access to police files

If you truly believe the Baltimore City Police Department is capable of policing itself; absent the Civilian Review Board having access to internal affairs disciplinary police files, I want to sell you some land, sight unseen, in Florida (“Baltimore's lawyer tells police oversight board it can't use private attorney to sue over police disciplinary files,” Nov. 6). The city’s demand for a "confidentiality agreement,” when by current law members are already restricted from revealing certain information only proves its primary interest is limiting civil liabilities brought on by member misconduct. The board is entitled to receive those internal affairs files, and the city’s resistance to recognize that right only proves to city residents that their rights are of no concern to this administration.

Having been assigned to internal affairs, I can attest to the fact that member misconduct is "downgraded" to limit department and city exposure to lawsuits. Let the board do the job they were established to perform (“Civilian review board: Baltimore police undermining oversight efforts,” Oct. 18,”).

Lloyd G. Caster